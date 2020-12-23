RE/MAX team amazed at support for Cozy Coat Campaign

The RE/MAX team of Court Smith (from left), Kyla Irawan, Lauren Moore, Ryan Best, Lynda Colgate, Pauline Smith and Marty the dog, display a table stacked full of winter clothing items donated during the business’s annual Cozy Coats Campaign Friday, Dec. 18. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The team at RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty was overwhelmed by the community spirit of lakecity residents Friday, Dec. 18 when the business hosted its seventh annual Cozy Coat Campaign.

“It’s always amazing the generosity of people,” RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty owner Court Smith said. “We’re always blown away.”

A table, and bags, stacked with winter clothing items including jackets, toques, boots, blankets, gloves and scarves, were the result of the collection, and will be donated to the Salvation Army in Williams Lake.

READ MORE: Spotlight on Small Business: RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty

Fellow RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty owner Pauline Smith said they weren’t sure how successful the event would be this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, that wasn’t the case.

“Some people even went out and bought brand new jackets and pants for little ones, so we’re just amazed at the generosity,” Pauline said.

“Good on the community.”

While those dropping off items were invited to accept a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and a donut, most declined, Smith said, noting they just wanted to help out.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsWilliams Lake