Pauline Smith and Court Smith are the owners of Williams Lake RE/MAX Realty. (Photo submitted)

Spotlight on Business 2020: RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty

As lifelong residents of the Cariboo, RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty owners Pauline and Court Smith know the benefits of living in the Cariboo first hand.

Now in their second year owning and operating RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty, the company has nine real estate agents who specialize in residential, commercial, acreage, recreational and ranch properties. They also work hard to stay up to date on modern technology, legal Real Estate standards and professional ethics in the industry.

READ MORE: First impressions go a long way with small businesses: chamber executive director

“I have experienced living in the [big] city and you just can’t replace the Cariboo to raise a family or call home,” Pauline said of the virtues of living in the area. “We are blessed with amazing recreational activities from hiking, biking trails to beautiful lakes at our fingertips. We have raised some of the best professional athletes in Canada such as Carey Price, Craig Berube (played for WL Mustangs), Kayla Moleschi and Jake Ilnicki, to name a few, and we have a very active horse/rodeo community, as well.

“I love connecting people with the perfect property/home for them, and it’s really cool when you not only experience that connection, but also becomes friends.”

Pauline said they are seeing more people from outside the Cariboo purchase real estate in the area, and added the market has been doing very well despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Cariboo has a lot to offer. I think we will continue to see a strong market,” Pauline said.

RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty is located at #2 85 South Third Avenue. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, however, realtors are available around the clock to assist with client needs.


