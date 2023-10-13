Purple Thursday shines light on brain injuries in Canada

Williams Lake city hall lights will be purple on Oct. 19 at request of Royal Purple

Williams Lake Mayor Surinderpal Rathor accepts a pin and T-shirt from Darlene Doucette of the Williams Lake Royal Purple. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Raising awareness and funds to support people who have suffered brain injuries continues to be a focus of Royal Purple associations across Canada.

To that end, the second annual Purple Thursday is set for Oct. 19 in Williams Lake and other communities, to raise awareness of interpersonal violence that results in brain injury.

Darlene Doucette, a member of the Williams Lake Royal Purple, appeared as a delegation at the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Council approved her request for the lights outside city hall to be changed to purple on Oct. 19.

Royal Purple will be hosting a breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Seniors’ Activity Centre with the Women’s Contact Society to recognize local groups who work with brain injury survivors.

Doucette said they have put together 50 care bags for women in domestic assault shelters with items donated by individuals as well as the city of Williams Lake.

“Every three minutes someone in Canada suffers a brain injury,” Doucette said and encouraged everyone to wear purple on Oct. 19.

Williams Lake Royal Purple meets once a month at Terra Ridge clubhouse and welcomes new members.

Anyone who is interested in joining or learning more should contact Doucette directly at 778-267-4754.

