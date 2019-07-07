Williams Lake BC Royal Purple host Walk a Block for Brain Injury

Something new for this year’s conference was a ‘Walk for Brain Injury’

The Williams Lake Lodge #126 of the Canadian Royal Purple Society hosted the 25th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the BC Royal Purple Association this past May.

Members from across B.C., as well as Canadian Royal Purple national president Kelly Christman, attended the three-day event.

For those unaware, the Canadian Royal Purple Society is a not-for-profit organization of volunteers from across Canada with the idea that “Your Cause is Our Cause,” with the purpose to:

• Promote and support community service with special emphasis on children

• Create national leadership opportunities for members

• Promote its principles of justice, charity, love and service

• Provide general direction and governance principles to its members

• Develop partnerships with like-minded organizations

Something new for this year’s conference was a ‘Walk for Brain Injury,’ which took place during the lunch hour on day two of the conference.

The ribbon cutting was conducted by Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, while the BC Royal Purple Association organized the walk and collected pledges. The goal was to raise $1,000, but organizers were amazed to be able to donate $3,166.46 from pledges to the Northern Brain Injury Association, which will take place during the National Convention/AGM to be held in Prince George July 12-15. The BC Royal Purple Society thanked all who took part in the walk and to all who made pledges.

For more visit the Canadian Royal Purple website at www.canadianroyalpurplesociety.org. New members are welcome.

 

