PHOTOS: WLMHA Timberwolves raise $1770 at Good Deeds Cup BBQ

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves smile at Cariboo GM on Saturday, Feb. 1 while raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune)
Linkoln Philpotts accepts a hot dog fresh from the Grillverado from Krista Lindsay at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves’ Good Deeds Cup BBQ on Saturday, Feb. 1. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune)
Attendees and volunteers of the Good Deeds Cup BBQ, held at Cariboo GM, prepare buns for hotdogs. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune)
Dawson Rowse, a defenceman for the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves team smiles as he volunteers at the Good Deeds Cup BBQ on Saturday, Feb. 1. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a warm day in the lakecity Saturday morning, made all the more warmer by the volunteerism Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves team as they helped run the Good Deeds Cup BBQ at Cariboo GM.

Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, this event was organized within the last week to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and draw attention to the team’s bid to win the Good Deeds Cup and the grand prize of a $100,000 for a local charity of their choice. Peewee players could be seen lining the side of Mackenzie Avenue brandishing signs and playing cowbells to attract motorists in for a quick hot dog by donation.

Krista Lindsay, an WLHMA executive and event organizer, was manning the Grivllverado which, along with the food, had been provided by Cariboo GM. Lindsay said they’d had a good amount of people show up, especially around noon for the lunch rush, and that the team as having fun promoting the event.

One of the team’s members Dawson Rowse, a defenceman who originally played as a forward, was one of the players happy to be volunteering. Rowse said he loves hockey and that it’s one of his favourite things to do.

Read More: Peewee Timberwolves hosting Good Deeds Cup BBQ at Cariboo GM

The Good Deeds Cup BBQ was being held, Rowse said, to raise awareness and money for the Boys and Girls Club as their food bank has run out of food, something his team has been working to refill this winter. Their work got them in the running for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup and its grand prize of a $100,ooo which Rowse said they hope to win and donate to the club.

“Some people aren’t as privileged as the kids on our team and they don’t have as much and they’re doing a great thing by giving them a place to go and giving them things to do when they don’t have a safe place to stay,” Rowse said.

In Rowse’s opinion, the event had gone quite well and the hot dogs were really good. Seeing so many people come out and care enough to support both the team and the club was awesome to see.

He encourages the entire community to go on YouTube and watch the team’s video via searching “Williams Lake Good Deeds Cup.” Every view counts as a vote and the team is hoping to catch up to the Ontario team and make a bid for the grand prize. The Timberwolves are competing against nine other teams from across Canada, one from each province.

At the end of the day, the Timberwolves raised $885 from the BBQ with Cariboo GM matching the donations for a grand total $1770, all of which will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.


