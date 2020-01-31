Peewee Timberwolves hosting Good Deeds Cup BBQ at Cariboo GM

This event is on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in support of the Boys and Girls Club

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves are currently one of 10 peewee teams competing for a $100,000 donation to a charity of their choice. (Photo submitted)

In a bid to remain competitive in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves are teaming up with Cariboo Chevrolet GM to host a barbecue Saturday, Feb. 1.

Billed as the Good Deeds Cup BBQ, this family event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cariboo GM making use of their famous Grillverado. Food is available by donation, with all proceeds going towards the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District.

Krista Lindsay, a team parent and an executive of WLMHA, is helping organize this event and said they are holding it to both promote the Boys and Girls Club and their own Peewee team’s effort to win the Good Deeds Cup. Lindsay said that the cup is a competition being carried out across Canada to see which minor-league hockey team can do the most to give back to their community.

“So often, in sports in particular, we’re expecting the community to support us and what we’re trying to teach our kids through this (competition) is that we need to take care of our community as well,” Lindsay said.

Earlier on during their season, she said they were looking for groups within the community who might need extra help when they discovered that the Boys and Girls Club have their own food bank and that it was empty. As seen in the video they’ve posted to YouTube, Lindsay said they started by doing a food drive for them and collecting food by carrying groceries out to people’s cars at Save-On-Foods. When they discovered the club was also short on winter clothing, the team did a clothing drive for the youth and children who use the club.

Along with “1,000s” of other teams across Canada in the Peewee age group, the lakecity’s own Timberwolves submitted their video for consideration for the Good Deeds Cup. On Saturday, Jan. 25 they along with nine other finalists, one from each province, were announced as being in the running for a $100,000 grand prize to be donated to a local charity of the team’s choice.

From now until Feb. 9, teams need to get as many votes as possible to win by having community members view their YouTube one-minute videos, each view counting as a single vote. While they’ve already won $2,000 for the Boys and Girls Club Lindsay hopes they’ll be able to make it into the next round and earn them $5,000 or even the grand prize of $100,000.

“We’re the only B.C. team so at this point we’re trying to rally all of B.C. to support us,” Lindsay said.

As it’s a Chevrolet-backed competition, Lindsay said Cariboo GM has fully gotten behind the team and will be providing the food and grill for their upcoming barbecue. Peewee players, meanwhile, will be on hand promoting the Boys and Girls Club to attendees.

She hopes to see as many people come to Cariboo GM as possible to not just support her team but all the youth of Williams Lake through the “huge amount” of children the Boys and Girl Club works with every day.

Lindsay added that the Peewee players will also be attending the Williams Lake Stampeders home game Saturday night collecting non-perishable food item donations for the club.



