PHOTOS: Legion fashion show celebrates styles of winter

It was another night filled with good-spirited catcalls, cute outfits and colourful fashions at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s Ladies Night: A Christmas Extravaganza.

Twice a year, usually during the fall and the spring, the Legion hosts a fashion show to raise money and to give the women of a lakecity a night all to themselves. Every year these events are extremely well attended by women of all ages from throughout the lakecity.

On Friday, Nov. 22 this held true as over 100 ladies turned out for a night of cocktails, good food and a fashion show put on by BFF Fashions and Suzanne’s and Jenny’s. These fall/winter fashions were creative, warm and stylish and invoked much admiration and coos from the audience.

Joyce Norberg once more provided a humorous running commentary adding an extra level of delight to the night. All in all, it was a successful affair enjoyed by everyone.



