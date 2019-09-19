Legion celebrating 85th birthday this weekend

he Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 is inviting the whole community to celebrate 85 years of history

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 President Joyce Norberg stands beside the Honour Roll that hands near the entrance to the Legion building. It was carved by local veteran C.H. Dodwell who was a notary, relator and insurance business owner in the lakecity following his service. Patrick Davies photo.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 is inviting the whole community to celebrate 85 years of history and commitment to enriching the lives of local veterans and city residents on Saturday, Sept. 21.

They’ll kick off the evening with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., a lasagna dinner with Caesar salad and fresh bread and 6:30 p.m. followed by an evening of nostalgia for the years the Legion has operated in, from 1934 to 2019.

There will be a fun quiz theme in the spirit of ‘Remember when?’ with prizes that will test the memory of locals while the Markabillies will provide music to close out the evening.

Admission for the event is $15 with a capacity for around 150 people with tickets on sale at Legion bar or at the door.

For the president of Legion Branch 139, Joyce Norberg, this is a momentous occasion for both her and all involved with and touched by the work the Legion has done. Norberg herself has been a member for 35 years and has been proud to lead the Legion for the last several years.

“This is a big birthday for us,” Norberg said. “We’re trying to have some nostalgia here and have some fun.”

To help them celebrate she’ll be inviting several other Legion members and leaders from across their zone including representatives from Forest Grove, 100 Mile House, Clinton, Quesnel and Wells.

“The Legion is one of the best places to come an enjoy yourself for both young and old,” Norberg said.

“Every year we give thousands of dollars to our community.”

When not fundraising and giving back to the youth of the lakecity community, Norberg said their primary purpose is to support local veterans of all ages and professions, from those who served in World War Two to those who have served in local police forces.

She encourages any veteran who has not already done so to come and join the Legion’s 368 members.

Norberg would also like to thank Williams Lake for the tremendous community support the Legion receives every year that “puts them on a pedestal.”

She hopes the public will come out and show their support again this year and help celebrate 85 years of Legion history. For more of that Legion history, see the Friday edition of the Tribune.



