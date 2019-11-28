PHOTOS: Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair filled Elks Hall

Sheryl-Lynn Lewis smiles with her craft fair find at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair organized by the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. Patrick Davies photo. Patrick Davies photos Young Finn Zirnhelt plays his guitar with the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society performs live at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo. The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society performs live at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo. Becky Telfer mans the booth of C and B Yard Art, a business she runs with her friend Cinde Porter, during the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo. From Scratch’s owner Annette Fischer fills up a bag of baked goods for Alex Brandt at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo. The owners of Plan B Jane and Dennis Henschel smile together at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo. The Williams Lake Stampede Association’s director Ellis Smith (from left), president Court Smith and general manager Mel Normandin were out at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo. People of all ages could get photos with Santa Claus at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23, like Aljendra Torres. The Cariboo men’s Choir takes to the stage of the Elks Hall during the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo. Kristen Fischer and Tori Wonnacott smile at one another as they try some chocolate chip cookies at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo. Andrew Bettles and his mom Jane Bettles were selling baked goods together at the Cookie Jane booth at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.

The Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair attracted all sorts of lakecity shoppers to support the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin.

A sort of a spiritual successor to the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair and Concert, the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair was held in the Elks Hall rather than the Gibraltar Room and boasted over 30 vendors.

Live music, much like the Medieval Market, was provided throughout the day by groups like the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society and the Cariboo Men’s Choir.

Special this year were the wagon rides the museum provided for any who were visiting the craft fair.

Families got the chance to ride in style down the streets of the lakecity in an old fashion horse and wagon buggy with stops at the Seniors Activity Centre, Medieval Market, Cariboo Bethel Church, Cataline Craft Fair, and the Williams Lake Seniors Village.



