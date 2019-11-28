PHOTOS: Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair filled Elks Hall

Sheryl-Lynn Lewis smiles with her craft fair find at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair organized by the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. Patrick Davies photo.
Patrick Davies photos Young Finn Zirnhelt plays his guitar with the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society performs live at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society performs live at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Becky Telfer mans the booth of C and B Yard Art, a business she runs with her friend Cinde Porter, during the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
From Scratch’s owner Annette Fischer fills up a bag of baked goods for Alex Brandt at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
The owners of Plan B Jane and Dennis Henschel smile together at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
The Williams Lake Stampede Association’s director Ellis Smith (from left), president Court Smith and general manager Mel Normandin were out at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
People of all ages could get photos with Santa Claus at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23, like Aljendra Torres.
The Cariboo men’s Choir takes to the stage of the Elks Hall during the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Kristen Fischer and Tori Wonnacott smile at one another as they try some chocolate chip cookies at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Andrew Bettles and his mom Jane Bettles were selling baked goods together at the Cookie Jane booth at the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.

The Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair attracted all sorts of lakecity shoppers to support the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin.

A sort of a spiritual successor to the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair and Concert, the Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair was held in the Elks Hall rather than the Gibraltar Room and boasted over 30 vendors.

Read More: Cataline Christmas Craft Fair a cosy affair

Live music, much like the Medieval Market, was provided throughout the day by groups like the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society and the Cariboo Men’s Choir.

Special this year were the wagon rides the museum provided for any who were visiting the craft fair.

Families got the chance to ride in style down the streets of the lakecity in an old fashion horse and wagon buggy with stops at the Seniors Activity Centre, Medieval Market, Cariboo Bethel Church, Cataline Craft Fair, and the Williams Lake Seniors Village.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cataline Christmas Craft Fair a cosy affair

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair filled Elks Hall

The Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair attracted all sorts of lakecity shoppers

GoFundMe for family of 100 Mile man who died in a collision north of Clinton

Jeff Peach leaves behind his wife and children

New Horsefly skating rink open for all-season use

The little ones in the community have been busy riding their bikes on the new, smooth surface

Purple ribbon campaign highlights need to protect women, children

While she believes as a society we have come a long ways,… Continue reading

Family of Dorian Johnny holds vigil in Boitanio Park Wednesday

Johnny, 31, was found in the park Wednesday morning and died later in hospital

Comox Valley ‘Photos with Satan’ Christmas ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

Man who hit moose on northern B.C. highway wins tribunal battle against ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Most Read