Cataline Christmas Craft Fair a cosy affair

Soraya Lothrop and Alex Short were two Cataline students who pitched in to help run the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Patrick Davies photos During the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair, Terry and Jim Hathaway were out raising money for their next trip to their children’s home in Indonesia this winter. The couple spends around six months of each year teaching and providing aid work for students and other residents of this developing nation.
Carole Taylor and Wilfred Wright were selling paintings they’ve made of scenes from across the Cariboo on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair. Patrick Davies photo.
If you were looking for handknit goods, you needed to look no farther at the Cataline Craft Christmas Craft Fair then Amber Nustad and Juanita Beaulieu’s table. Patrick Davies photo.
Some cute and colourful monkey’s made especially for the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair that was on sale Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
Tammy Bremner smiles widely as several attendees of the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair browse though the wares she had on offer on Saturday, Nov. 23. Patrick Davies photo.
While it may not be filled as with much hustle and bustle as some craft fairs, the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair still proved to be an attractive and enjoyable stop over the weekend.

Held each year to raise money for the students of the school, this year specifically to raise funds for playground equipment, the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair boasted a few dozen vendors and a great concession. From handmade goods to small businesses, there was a little of everything at the market for the steady throngs of people that made their way around the gym’s floor.

Read More: Photos: Market Madness: Lakecity Locals turn out in force for craft fairs

The organizer for this craft fair, Robin Ford, will be stepping down from her post after this year and said the Cataline PAC is currently looking for a replacement. Anyone interested in volunteering their time is encouraged to e-mail CatalinePac@hotmail.com.


