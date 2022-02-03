OUR HOMETOWN: Learning from seniors

Alex Froese, 26, enjoys learning from the seniors she works with at Retirement Concepts in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Working with seniors has 26-year-old Alex Froese of Williams Lake loving her job.

Froese is the community relations manager at William Lake Seniors Village.

“It’s a fantastic job,” she said. “I love working with our residents and the families. Some days it doesn’t feel like

a job.”

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the isolation was very difficult for the residents, but throughout she has witnessed everyone trying to remain positive.

Some of the residents have used social media to have video visits with family members and that has helped.

“Now they can have (in-person) visitors, which is a huge plus,” Froese said. “People are resilient and our seniors have

said, ‘Alex, it’s been 95 years we’ve lived and this has been hard, but we will get through it.’”

In June she will have worked there four years and over that time has learned to value things seniors have taught her,

such as to treasure family and the importance of building relationships with family members.

“The older generation are fantastic storytellers and have a wealth of knowledge. There are people living here who lived out in the Cariboo Chilcotin, some were ranchers, they had lots of kids in tow and were very hard workers. All of their stories are so fascinating. They are such amazing people.”

Chuckling she added her Crib game has really improved as it’s a favourite among some of the seniors.

Born in Williams Lake, Froese is the oldest child of her parents, Dr. Allan Dickens and Leah Dickens, who moved to the lakecity 28 years ago.

Froese has three younger sisters Sarah, Nicole and Olivia.

After graduating from high school in Williams Lake, Froese travelled to Australia and Thailand with friends, which she said was a great learning experience.

The next year she attended Camosun College in Victoria where she completed the business administration program.

In 2016 she married Andrew Froese who also grew up in Williams Lake. The two met when they were 14 and became high school sweethearts. Andrew did some schooling in Victoria as well.

They returned to Williams Lake in 2018 and today he works as a journeyman carpenter for Lauren Bros. Construction.

When they are not working, Alex and Andrew enjoy fly-fishing at Likely, ice fishing on Till Lake, camping, downhill skiing, mountain biking, hiking and jetboating at Quesnel Forks.

Living in Williams Lake means they are close to both of their families and lots of friends, and outdoor recreation activities are easily accessible.

“We love spending as much time as we can outside,” she said, adding she and her sisters got their love of adventure from their parents.

“My dad is always planning or on the look out for a new place to explore. Usually before we finish one he’s already thinking about the next.”

Some of the family favourite locations have been Perkins Peak, the Bowron Lake chain, the Juan de Fuca Trail and Trophy Mountain in Wells Grey.

Andrew is also very musical, she added, noting he plays the drums, guitar and sings.

Last fall the couple purchased their first home.

“I have been using Andrew in all his renovating skills. I get to be the ideas person and the dreamer, and he does the actual work.”

READ MORE: Our Hometown: Leading his community

READ MORE: Christmas activities keep residents busy at Seniors Village Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommmunitySeniorsWilliams Lake