Christmas activities keep residents busy at Seniors Village Williams Lake

On Christmas Day there will be a large meal with all the trimmings served.

Alda Richards and her daughter Sharon Tugnum say spending time with the people you love is what Christmas is all about. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

In the days leading up to Christmas several activities have been offered for residents at Retirement Concepts.

“We are doing Christmas light tours by driving around town in our bus,” said Alex Froese, community relations manager.

“We are also doing something called ‘24 days to Christmas’ where we draw a resident’s name to win a box of chocolates.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, there was a winter wonderland party with music performed by the local band Celtic Connections.

Monday, Dec. 13, the residents made some Christmas cards to mail out to families, and on Wednesday, Dec. 15, students from Cataline elementary school visited and sang some songs they’d memorized.

Regular weeks have fitness classes, happy hours, cribbage games and bingos, but the happy hours on Wednesday, Dec. 22 will feature pin the nose on the Rudolph.

For Christmas Eve’s happy hour everyone will be encouraged to wear red and green.

Froese is still trying to find some carollers who might be able to come in and sing with everyone.

Many of the residents go home for Christmas dinner, but just in case on Saturday, Dec. 25, there will be a large meal with all the trimmings served.

Froese also said every year community members sponsor a gift for residents as well.

Reminiscing about Christmas, residents Sharon Tugnum and her mom Alda Richards recalled a favourite activity when the family lived in Creston, B.C.

“At Christmas dad would hook up the ponies and sleigh bells and we’d go carolling around the area,” Tugnum said “It was a really nice place to live.”

Richards said they had an acreage there and lived only eight miles from the American border.

“We went back and forth across the border and had lots of friends on both sides.”

Richards, 90, said this Christmas she would love to see her son, Wes, who lives in Devon, Alta.

Tugnum agreed, saying Christmas is about spending time with the people you love.

