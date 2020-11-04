One-of-a-kind ruby ring up for grabs in Woodland Jewellers hospital fundraiser

To date, through their annual raffle, Woodland Jewellers has raised $115,000 for equipment purchases for Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Geoff Bourdon of Woodland Jewellers has designed and created each piece since the annual raffle was started. This year the winning ticket will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 during the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation Virtual Gala. (Geoff Bourdon photo) Tickets for this ruby ring, which is valued at $9,500, are available now until Nov. 28 in person or over the phone at Woodland Jewellers Ltd. in Williams Lake. This is the eleventh year Woodland Jewellers has created an original piece of jewellery to be raffled off to benefit Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Geoff Bourdon photo)

Geoff Bourdon of Woodland Jewellers has once again poured his love of jewellery-making into creating a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece to benefit Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Over the past 11 years Bourdon and Woodland Jewellers have offered a hand-fabricated, Bourdon-original, designed piece to be raffled at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust Gala.

That raffle tradition will continue in 2020 with a spectacular ruby ring to honour Woodland Jewellers 87th anniversary. The handcrafted platinum ring showcases a beautiful 0.59ct cushion cut ruby surrounded by 0.79cts of rose cut and round brilliant cut diamonds.

“There’s just no other red gemstone that’s as rich and as beautiful as a ruby,” said Bourdon, who sourced all the platinum and gemstones from other B.C. family-owned businesses as a way to celebrate their own, fourth generation family business.

Bourdon describes the ring, which is shaped like a flower and designed and created over several months, as a modern take on a classic.

“My passion is creating unique jewellery for modern life using Old World craftsmanship.”

Tickets for the ring, which is valued at $9,500, are available now until Nov. 28 in person or over the phone at Woodland Jewellers Ltd. located on Oliver Street by cash, debit card, cheque or e-transfer. Please call or message Woodland Jewellers directly to speak with Kendal Bourdon to arrange cheques or e-transfers.

Tickets are $20 each, with 500 tickets available and will raise funds to go towards equipment purchases at the hospital.

The winning ticket will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 during the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation Virtual Gala.

Requirements to purchase a ticket: You must be age 19 years or older, you must be a B.C. resident to purchase a ticket, unless you are a traveller visiting and the entire transaction takes place in B.C.

To date, through their annual raffle, Woodland Jewellers has raised $115,000 for the hospital.

“This is our 11th year supporting the raffle and we will continue to do it because that’s how you build a community.”

