One-of-a-kind ruby ring up for grabs in Woodland Jewellers hospital fundraiser

Geoff Bourdon of Woodland Jewellers has once again poured his love of jewellery-making into creating a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece to benefit Cariboo Memorial Hospital.
Over the past 11 years Bourdon and Woodland Jewellers have offered a hand-fabricated, Bourdon-original, designed piece to be raffled at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust Gala.
That raffle tradition will continue in 2020 with a spectacular ruby ring to honour Woodland Jewellers 87th anniversary. The handcrafted platinum ring showcases a beautiful 0.59ct cushion cut ruby surrounded by 0.79cts of rose cut and round brilliant cut diamonds.
“There’s just no other red gemstone that’s as rich and as beautiful as a ruby,” said Bourdon, who sourced all the platinum and gemstones from other B.C. family-owned businesses as a way to celebrate their own, fourth generation family business.
Bourdon describes the ring, which is shaped like a flower and designed and created over several months, as a modern take on a classic.
“My passion is creating unique jewellery for modern life using Old World craftsmanship.”
Tickets for the ring, which is valued at $9,500, are available now until Nov. 28 in person or over the phone at Woodland Jewellers Ltd. located on Oliver Street by cash, debit card, cheque or e-transfer. Please call or message Woodland Jewellers directly to speak with Kendal Bourdon to arrange cheques or e-transfers.
Tickets are $20 each, with 500 tickets available and will raise funds to go towards equipment purchases at the hospital.
The winning ticket will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 during the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation Virtual Gala.
Requirements to purchase a ticket: You must be age 19 years or older, you must be a B.C. resident to purchase a ticket, unless you are a traveller visiting and the entire transaction takes place in B.C.
To date, through their annual raffle, Woodland Jewellers has raised $115,000 for the hospital.
“This is our 11th year supporting the raffle and we will continue to do it because that’s how you build a community.”