Month-long, Mother’s Day Artisan Market starts April 9 at Cariboo Art Beat

Cariboo Art Beat is hosting a month-long Mother’s Day Artisan Market at its location on Oliver Street featuring the crafts, artwork and goods of upwards of 20 community vendors. (Photos submitted)

Cariboo Art Beat isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stomp out its creativity.

Professional artists at Cariboo Art Beat have come up with a month-long, COVID-safe, Mother’s Day Artisan Market to celebrate the annual day, running from Tuesday through Saturday, April 9 to May 8, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organized by Brittany Murphy, Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson at Cariboo Art Beat, the idea came about following a conversation about the pandemic, and how it has limited artists and artisans’ ability to showcase their work and wares.

“There’s so much amazing, local artisan talent not being able to be showcased right now,” Jorgensen said.

“We thought if we let everybody set up a table for a month we could handle sales, they provide us with their inventory list and we can showcase all the people who have maybe never been in a craft fair, or would like to be in a craft fair.”

The call for interest has grown to 22 participating vendors, which will have space or tables devoted to their original artwork or locally-made goods at Cariboo Art Beat on Oliver Street.

All artisans will also be featured on the Cariboo Art Beat website at https://caribooartbeat.square.site.

During its business hours, up to a maximum of three groups of guests will be allowed inside Cariboo Art Beat in order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, however, Jorgensen said online shopping is available through the website and its Facebook page, and shopping in person at the artisan market can be done by appointment, as well.

There will also be an opportunity for mothers to submit their own ‘wish lists,’ and gift wrapping will be available.

Vendor highlights are being posted periodically throughout the span of the event on the Cariboo Art Beat Facebook page and a devoted ‘Month Long Mother’s Day Market’ Facebook page. Felted goods, pottery, artwork, clothing, sewing, jewellery, soaps and much more will be available through the artisan market.

“We’re so pumped about it,” Jorgensen said. “We’ve shown some of the highlights the vendors have sent, and they are so excited.”

For more visit the Cariboo Art Beat website or Facebook page by searching ‘Cariboo ART BEAT’ or ‘Month Long Mother’s Day Market.’



