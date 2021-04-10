Cariboo Art Beat is hosting a month-long Mother’s Day Artisan Market at its location on Oliver Street featuring the crafts, artwork and goods of upwards of 20 community vendors. (Photos submitted)

Cariboo Art Beat is hosting a month-long Mother’s Day Artisan Market at its location on Oliver Street featuring the crafts, artwork and goods of upwards of 20 community vendors. (Photos submitted)

Month-long, Mother’s Day Artisan Market starts April 9 at Cariboo Art Beat

The call for interest has grown to 22 participating vendors

Cariboo Art Beat isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stomp out its creativity.

Professional artists at Cariboo Art Beat have come up with a month-long, COVID-safe, Mother’s Day Artisan Market to celebrate the annual day, running from Tuesday through Saturday, April 9 to May 8, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organized by Brittany Murphy, Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson at Cariboo Art Beat, the idea came about following a conversation about the pandemic, and how it has limited artists and artisans’ ability to showcase their work and wares.

“There’s so much amazing, local artisan talent not being able to be showcased right now,” Jorgensen said.

“We thought if we let everybody set up a table for a month we could handle sales, they provide us with their inventory list and we can showcase all the people who have maybe never been in a craft fair, or would like to be in a craft fair.”

The call for interest has grown to 22 participating vendors, which will have space or tables devoted to their original artwork or locally-made goods at Cariboo Art Beat on Oliver Street.

All artisans will also be featured on the Cariboo Art Beat website at https://caribooartbeat.square.site.

During its business hours, up to a maximum of three groups of guests will be allowed inside Cariboo Art Beat in order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, however, Jorgensen said online shopping is available through the website and its Facebook page, and shopping in person at the artisan market can be done by appointment, as well.

READ MORE: Williams Lake recreation complex boasts new ice sports mural

There will also be an opportunity for mothers to submit their own ‘wish lists,’ and gift wrapping will be available.

Vendor highlights are being posted periodically throughout the span of the event on the Cariboo Art Beat Facebook page and a devoted ‘Month Long Mother’s Day Market’ Facebook page. Felted goods, pottery, artwork, clothing, sewing, jewellery, soaps and much more will be available through the artisan market.

“We’re so pumped about it,” Jorgensen said. “We’ve shown some of the highlights the vendors have sent, and they are so excited.”

For more visit the Cariboo Art Beat website or Facebook page by searching ‘Cariboo ART BEAT’ or ‘Month Long Mother’s Day Market.’

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake mobile clothing drive ‘crazy successful’
Next story
Living with MS subject of local woman’s books

Just Posted

Carole Martin of Williams Lake has multiple sclerosis and has found solace in writing books. Her latest is a novella titled The Secret Life of Jack. (Photo submitted)
Living with MS subject of local woman’s books

Carole Martin has had multiple sclerosis for 25 years

Cariboo Art Beat is hosting a month-long Mother’s Day Artisan Market at its location on Oliver Street featuring the crafts, artwork and goods of upwards of 20 community vendors. (Photos submitted)
Month-long, Mother’s Day Artisan Market starts April 9 at Cariboo Art Beat

The call for interest has grown to 22 participating vendors

Work is slated to get underway June 1 on a foundation replacement at the Potato House in Williams Lake. The project is possible due to a $449,000 Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) grant. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Potato House Project to break ground this summer on restoration, rehabilitation work

This project involves lifting the house to remove the current, failing foundation and replacing it

B.C's COVID-19 dashboard shows the peaks and valleys of cases prior to the record daily report of 132 on April 9, 2021. (Dashboard image)
Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

132 cases reported Friday, April 9, more deaths in Vernon hospital outbreak

(Black Press files) Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. McDonald, QC reviewed the evidence and determined reasonable grounds exist to believe in officer may have committed offenses. (Black Press files)
Crown considering charges against Williams Lake Mountie after high-speed pursuit: police watchdog

IIO says the man, who was arrested, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries from the incident

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tyson Ginter, 7, is proud of his latest Hot Wheels he recently received by Quesnel RCMP Const. Matt Joyce. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Mountie handing out toy cars to light up children’s faces

‘A lot of times it will be the only interaction they have with the police,’ says Const. Matt Joyce

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a technical briefing on the COVID pandemic in Canada, Friday, January 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s ICUs see near-record of COVID-19 patients last week as variant cases double

Last week, Canadian hospitals treated an average of 2,500 patients with COVID-19, daily, up 7% from the previous week

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UVic, women’s rowing coach deny former athlete’s allegation of verbal abuse

Lily Copeland alleges coach Barney Williams would stand close to her and speak aggressively in the sauna

Librarian Katie Burns with the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries poses for a photo in Chilliwack on June 18, 2019. Monday, April 12, 2021 is Library Workers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 11 to 17

Library Workers Day, That Sucks! Day, and Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day are all coming up this week

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Photo courtesy Dan Wood)
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Driver rammed through wall, 20 feet into Saanich store

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Three deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak in Vernon hospital

Interior Health reports two additional deaths at VJH

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed on April 4, according to a statement from police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police name victim following city’s fourth homicide of 2021

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed Sunday in the Downtown Eastside

Most Read