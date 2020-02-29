The McLeese Lake Farmers Market applied for licensing of the Buy BC brand and was approved in late 2019 to use its logo in their marketing, the first market to do so in the Cariboo. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

McLeese Lake Farmers Market secures license for Buy BC brand

The Buy BC Partnership Program enables the industry to enhance local marketing efforts

The McLeese Lake Farmers Market applied for licensing of the Buy BC brand and was approved in late 2019.

The Buy BC Partnership Program enables the industry to enhance local marketing efforts and is complemented by the Buy BC Brand.

As a BCAFM member market, the McLeese Lake Farmers Market is keen to support the “make, bake, grow” philosophy of BCAFM membership and found this to be very complimentary of the Buy BC Brand philosophy.

Wylie Bystedt, president of the McLeese Lake Farmers Market, noted that “as the first farmers market in the Cariboo to apply for Buy BC Licensing we are looking forward to using it in our print, online, promotional, signage and labelling marketing and merchandise, as permitted by our licensing agreement.”

The McLeese Lake Farmers Market is active in the McLeese Lake community located in the Cariboo Regional District – about 30 minutes north of Williams Lake with a beautiful location by the lake in the heart of the community.

Read More: Close-knit community: McLeese lake Farmers Market embraces Knit in Public Day

“With more special events planned for the 2020 season, having permission to use the Buy BC logo will enhance our marketing collateral and promotion. We are working hard to increase the number of vendors and the customer base so that we can continue to be a vibrant part of the McLeese Lake community,” Bystedt said.

McLeese Lake Farmers Market believes that the Buy BC brand will generate additional interest and excitement in the community and with tourists that stay in local resorts and campgrounds.

“Area residents and tourists know that they can come to the market for a good time and support our local vendors,” Bystedt said. “And using Buy BC branding will be one way to promote the market benefits.”

Vendors interested in joining the McLeese Lake Farmers Market can contact them through their Facebook page.


