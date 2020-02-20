The McLeese lake Farmers Market has been very pleased with how their participation in Knit in Public Day has gone over with the community turning their efforts into quilts like the ones Minni Biin and Cheryl Todorowich display here. (Wylie Bystedt photo)

Close-knit community: McLeese lake Farmers Market embraces Knit in Public Day

Square by square, vendors and community members pitched in to make three blankets to give away

The success of the McLeese Lake Farmers Market’s (MLFM) efforts to support locals through knitting proved so successful in 2019 that the market intends to do it again in 2020.

The MLFM believes in supporting local community members whenever it can. In 2019 as part of “Knit in Public Day,” the market began a program of knitting squares to make blankets for local seniors.

Market organizers made wool and knitting needles available at the market and invited the community and vendors to come down and make squares that could be made into blankets. Many vendors also donated their own wool to the effort and would come to the market with squares already made during the week.

Read More: Registration for Bowl for Kids Sake open now

“The support from the community and vendors for this activity in its first year was so inspiring. By the end of the season, we had enough squares to make three blankets,” said Wylie Bystedt, president of the MLFM.

A local volunteer took the squares and over the winter started to make them into blankets. At the McLeese Lake AGM members were shown two completed blankets and the membership then finalized who in the community received the inaugural blankets. Vendors of the MLFM were really happy with the reception the blankets received from the recipients.

“The market vendors really enjoyed this activity where we were able to give back to the community that has supported us from day one. We plan on continuing this event in 2020 and our kick-off knitting event will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Everyone is welcome to join us,” Bystedt said.

Wool and knitting needles will be available all season at the McLeese Lake Farmers Market for those who want to join us for a coffee and knitting at the market with the best view in the Cariboo.

Vendors who are interested in joining the McLeese Lake Farmers Market can contact the market through its Facebook page.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than $45K Williams Lake Community Forest grants awarded

Just Posted

Close-knit community: McLeese lake Farmers Market embraces Knit in Public Day

Square by square, vendors and community members pitched in to make three blankets to give away

Sugar Cane celebration of life for man killed in hit and run in Hawaii

Benito Segura III, a second degree black belt, was in training for his next jiu-jitsu fight

Conservation officer service investigating illegal harvest of cow moose near Sugar Cane

The animal had been allegedly harvested by a WLIB counsellor

Williams Lake teen robbed of BMX bike at gunpoint 4 years ago has donated bike stolen

Bike was taken out of Mason Toop’s garage

Registration for Bowl for Kids Sake open now

Every year, dozens of lakecity locals, businesses and children come out to Cariboo Bowling Lanes

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, so barricades should come down

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are visiting Mohawk territory

2010 leader John Furlong urges Vancouver to bid for 2030 Winter Games

VANOC said the 2010 games broke even financially

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

Canadians aboard coronavirus-ridden cruise ship to return home tonight

Among the infected are 47 Canadians who will have to remain in Japan for treatment

Galchenyuk nets shootout winner as Wild edge Canucks 4-3

Vancouver tied with Calgary for second spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

B.C.’s soda drink tax will help kids lose weight, improve health, says doctor

Dr. Tom Warshawski says studies show sugary drinks contribute to obesity

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Most Read