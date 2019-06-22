LCSS students honoured at Celebration of Excellence

The Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus student body of the 2018/2019 school year assembled one last time Wednesday afternoon for the Celebration of Excellence.

Every year students of all ages and disciplines recognized for their exemplary work while at LCSS be it in academics, sports, fine arts or civic participation. This also marked one of the last times Principal Gregg Gaylord would address the students, many of whom were clearly emotional.

Hundreds of students were recognized for their talents, skill and work ethic before their peers and each received thunderous rounds of applause as they accepted their awards, trophies and plaques.

“I’d like to thank all the parents who were in attendance here today, it really speaks volumes about what I try to promote the culture of caring I promote here and you clearly care,” Gaylord said.


