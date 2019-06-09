2019 Williams Lake graduates arrived in style Saturday evening for the annual Dry Grad Parade, which wrapped up at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex where grads took part in their Dry Grad festivities until early Sunday morning. (Angie Mindus photo)

VIDEO: Watch the 2019 Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade

Williams Lake’s 2019 graduates take part in the 2019 Dry Grad Parade

In case you missed it, here’s this year’s 2019 Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade.

Lakecity graduates got creative as they rolled through city streets in everything from vintage cars, to tractors, to ATVs, motorcycles, boats, fire trucks and more as they made their way — much to the delight of parade goers — to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to kick off their dry grad celebrations.

Here’s a photo gallery in addition to this year’s video of the parade.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Williams Lake Pride Society planning wide range of summer activities

Just Posted

VIDEO: Watch the 2019 Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade

Williams Lake’s 2019 graduates take part in the 2019 Dry Grad Parade

Williams Lake RCMP investigate serious incident in Glendale area Saturday evening

More information to come

PHOTO GALLERY: Take a sneak peak at the 2019 Dry Grad Parade and festivities

Watch www.wltribune.com, the Tribune’s Facebook page and newspaper for more

Williams Lake Pride Society planning wide range of summer activities

This includes Williams Lake’s first ever Pride in the Puddle this July

Auditions on next week at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre for Cariboo Magi

Auditions are Tuesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Studio Theatre

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Most Read