VIDEO: Watch the 2019 Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade

2019 Williams Lake graduates arrived in style Saturday evening for the annual Dry Grad Parade, which wrapped up at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex where grads took part in their Dry Grad festivities until early Sunday morning. (Angie Mindus photo)

In case you missed it, here’s this year’s 2019 Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade.

Lakecity graduates got creative as they rolled through city streets in everything from vintage cars, to tractors, to ATVs, motorcycles, boats, fire trucks and more as they made their way — much to the delight of parade goers — to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to kick off their dry grad celebrations.

Here’s a photo gallery in addition to this year’s video of the parade.

