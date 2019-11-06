The long-awaited RC Cotton Bridge will soon be completed as cranes have moved into position around Scout Island to officially connect the island to the RC Cotton site. Patrick Davies photo.

‘It’s a very exciting moment’; Coun. Nelson says of bridge installation connecting Scout Island, RC Cotton site

City Councillors will be in attendance Wednesday, and two designated viewing areas will be setup

After over a year of planning, debate and construction, a bridge connecting the RC Cotton site to Scout Island will officially be raised into place on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.

“It’s a very exciting moment, a long-term project for our community bringing our trail system together,” Coun. Scott Nelson said at Tuesday evening’s regular council meeting.

First proposed and championed by Nelson in September of last year, construction has proceeded swiftly to give lakecity residents more access to the city’s namesake throughout the summer.

Now, with the concrete foundations poured for the abutments and the metal trusses welded together the time has come for the final stage of construction: the laying of the 180-plus-foot bridge span.

Read More: Pedestrian bridge construction to begin next week at RC Cotton site

On Tuesday afternoon two large, mobile cranes were moved into position — one on each side of the water — in preparation for this important step. The girders and other materials remain on site waiting to be fitted into place.

City Councillors will be in attendance Wednesday, and two designated viewing areas will be setup at both the RC Cotton and Scout Island sides of the water for those wishing to watch or capture the historic event.


