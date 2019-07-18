Construction of the pedestrian bridge at the RC Cotton Site to Scout Island will begin next week. Angie Mindus photo

Pedestrian bridge construction to begin next week at RC Cotton site

The new bridge will connect to Scout Island

The City of Williams Lake has approved the commencement of construction for the pedestrian bridge connecting Scout Island to the recently purchased RC Cotton waterfront lands. The project was awarded via tender to Quality Excavating working with Beamac Installations Ltd.

“The addition of the RC Cotton waterfront bridge and recreation trails will add nearly a kilometer to the City’s trail system along the shoreline, which is considered as a vital link in the River Valley recreation trail system,” said councilor Ivan Bonnell, chair of the community services committee. “This connection strengthens Williams Lake’s presence on the waterfront and will form a recreation path from the Stampede Grounds to Scout Island, providing viewing over the marsh and conserving the natural riparian habitat.”

Work is scheduled to begin the week of July 22nd, 2019 and is estimated to be completed by the end of November 2019.

During construction, every effort will be made to cause as little inconvenience to users of both Scout Island and the newly formed RC Cotton trails as possible. However, please be aware that heavy equipment will be operating in the vicinity and interruptions and pathway detours may occur.


