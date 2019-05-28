Hewett celebrates 101st birthday in lakecity

On her 101st birthday, Aileen Hewett enjoyed visiting with one of her best friends. Molly, a six-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever, who is a St. John’s Ambulance certified therapy dog.
Her handler, Karen Wright, normally brings Molly to Deni House on Wednesday afternoons, but made a special trip on Monday, May 27, because she knows how much Hewett loves visiting with Molly.
As her canine friend sat on a chair beside her, Hewett stroked her neck.
Hewett is the founder of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, which she began in 1973 after trying to find help for her late son Rob, and several of his friends who had dyslexia.
Her son, Tom Hewett, said he was taking his mom to her restaurant of choice — Ken’s Restaurant — for a birthday dinner to visit owner George Cheung.
