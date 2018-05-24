Child Development Centre founder turns 100

CDC will be celebrating Aileen Hewett’s 100th birthday on Friday, May 25

It’s been 100 years of hard work and community advocacy for Aileen Hewitt.

Hewitt, the founder of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, is celebrating her 100th birthday this week, and the CDC is throwing her a birthday bash.

The community of Williams Lake is invited to Hewett’s centennial celebration on Friday, May 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. to take part in cake, snacks, refreshments and a special presentation from the preschool class.

Hewett founded the centre in a process beginning in 1973 after seeking help for her son, Rob, and several of his friends who had dyslexia. As a receptionist for pediatrician. Dr. Jan Riegl, she’d also been approached by parents of children with other disabilities who were concerned about having to take their children to Prince George, or as far away as Vancouver.

“They were needed here. There was nothing here,” Hewett told the Tribune.

In 1975, after collaborating with the local mental health association, and others, the society started operation in a room in the old skating rink, with three staff members serving six children.

It’s a legacy that won’t soon be forgotten by the many the Child Development Centre has served throughout the years to it’s current incarnation.

Hewett, on her part, said she’s proud of that legacy.

“It’s really good, because it’s teaching little kids to speak English properly, how to play together and what to do when they loose control. They are getting lessons and they treat them very well.”

On turning 100, Hewett’s said she doesn’t really think about it.

“I used to laugh about turning 100 and what I would do.”

The secret to her success:

“I like working. I worked all my life, and I don’t think there is anything better than just carrying on your work as much as you can, no matter how old you are.”