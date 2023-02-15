A house finch enjoys a perch in between chomping sunflower seeds from a bird feeder near Williams Lake Jan. 30, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Free backyard bird ID event at Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake

An event on Feb. 25, 2023 to learn to identify birds at the feeder and in backyards

Scout Island Nature Centre is hosting a free family event at Scout Island Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to learn backyard bird identification.

The event will help those interested in knowing a bit more about the birds visiting backyard feeders.

Environmental Educator Martin Kruus will lead a short introduction to identification with both frozen and stuffed specimens to compare to bird books.

Count birds at the nature house feeders and play a game to learn about the different types of beaks birds have.

For those who can’t make it or already are confident in your bird identification, be a citizen scientist and help compile important local data on birds by counting birds at your feeders from Feb. 17 to Feb 20.

Submit your findings to: https://www.birdcount.org/participate/

For more information, call 250-398-8532 or email martinkruus@shaw.ca

