Free backyard bird ID event at Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake

An event on Feb. 25, 2023 to learn to identify birds at the feeder and in backyards

A house finch enjoys a perch in between chomping sunflower seeds from a bird feeder near Williams Lake Jan. 30, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Scout Island Nature Centre is hosting a free family event at Scout Island Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to learn backyard bird identification.

The event will help those interested in knowing a bit more about the birds visiting backyard feeders.

Environmental Educator Martin Kruus will lead a short introduction to identification with both frozen and stuffed specimens to compare to bird books.

Count birds at the nature house feeders and play a game to learn about the different types of beaks birds have.

For those who can’t make it or already are confident in your bird identification, be a citizen scientist and help compile important local data on birds by counting birds at your feeders from Feb. 17 to Feb 20.

Submit your findings to: https://www.birdcount.org/participate/

For more information, call 250-398-8532 or email martinkruus@shaw.ca

