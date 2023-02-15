Free backyard bird ID event at Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake

Scout Island Nature Centre is hosting a free family event at Scout Island Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to learn backyard bird identification.
The event will help those interested in knowing a bit more about the birds visiting backyard feeders.
Environmental Educator Martin Kruus will lead a short introduction to identification with both frozen and stuffed specimens to compare to bird books.
Count birds at the nature house feeders and play a game to learn about the different types of beaks birds have.
For those who can’t make it or already are confident in your bird identification, be a citizen scientist and help compile important local data on birds by counting birds at your feeders from Feb. 17 to Feb 20.
Submit your findings to: https://www.birdcount.org/participate/
For more information, call 250-398-8532 or email martinkruus@shaw.ca