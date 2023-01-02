Look who was spotted at Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake

A Northern Saw Whet Owl spotted by Wilbur Saunders on Dec. 14, 2022 at Scout Island in Williams Lake. (Wilber Saunders photo)

Last week, when temperatures were a little more friendly, Wilber Saunders was able to capture some great wildlife photos during a visit to Scout Island Nature Centre.

Posting to the Scout Island Nature Centre Facebook page, Saunders shared some photos of a Northern Saw Whet Owl and Common Goldeneye he came across during his visit.

Earlier in the week he had spotted a busy beaver in the water and before that he’d captured a few photos of a Great Horned Owl.

Wildlife in the park rely on the high quality habitat in the area, including plenty of growth along the riparian area, which is the shoreline. Birds and fish both rely on shrubs, tall grass and other forms of cover, which is why this habitat is so critical to healthy lake ecosystems. The shoreline plants also provide a key function in filtering out runoff, preventing sedimentation, which also impacts fish and other aquatic life.

