Williams Lake firefighter Braden Fournier is the organizer of the first annual Williams Lake Firefighter Rooftop Campout. (Angie Mindus photo)

First annual Williams Lake Firefighter Rooftop Campout on this Saturday

Local firefighters will be taking to the Canadian Tire rooftop to raise money and awareness for MD

Local firefighters will be taking to the Canadian Tire rooftop this Saturday, Feb. 29 to raise money and awareness for those suffering with muscular dystrophy.

Dubbed the first annual Williams Lake Firefighter Rooftop Campout, lakecity’s finest will be camping out in the cold overnight to simulate how those who live with MD are living with frozen muscles. In Canada, thousands of people struggle with neuromuscular disorders that can attack their ability to walk, speak, breathe and ultimately, their independence.

However, with determination and community support these individuals can still lead full lives like the lakecity’s own Dave Maitland, see the Wednesday, Feb. 26 edition of the Tribune for more details.

Read More: Williams Lake firefighters prepare for Rooftop Campout fundraiser Feb. 29

Organizer Braden Fournier said he was inspired to put this event together based on the success of the annual MD Bootdrive, which enjoys great community support. Setup will take place on Friday evening and Saturday morning prior to the kick-off to the event.

They’ll be kicking things off with an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Canadian Tire with Mayor Walt Cobb, City Council and MP Todd Doherty in attendance, who will be invited to say a few words. After talking about the effects of MD, Fournier said they’ll invite someone with MD to speak about the impact the disease has on their life.

At noon on Saturday, the crew will ascend the ladder to the rooftop where they’ll stay for a full 24 hours. They invite the public to come out and attend the opening ceremony and donate to the cause.

Currently, 15 firefighters are signed up to campout overnight on the rooftop.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
