Williams Lake firefighter Braden Fournier is the organizer of the first annual Williams Lake Firefighter Rooftop Campout. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake firefighters prepare for Rooftop Campout fundraiser Feb. 29

So far 27 firefighters have signed up for the MD fundraiser

Local firefighters will be taking to the Canadian Tire rooftop later this month to raise money and awareness for those suffering with muscular dystrophy.

The department is preparing to host the first annual Williams Lake Firefighter Rooftop Campout, which will see firefighters volunteer to camp overnight out in the cold.

Organizer Braden Fournier said persons living with neuromuscular disorders battle daily for their independence and health, and struggle to keep their ability to walk, speak and even breathe.

“Living with MD is like living with frozen muscles,” said Fournier, noting the intention of the campout is to mimic the daily battle those living with muscular dystrophy have.

Read More: Miocene VFD puts donated truck from Enbridge to good use

It was Fournier’s idea to bring the campout fundraiser to Williams Lake. He said he did so after being inspired by the generous amounts raised in the community during the annual MD Bootdrive.

“Everyone has been so supportive of the boot drive, so I thought let’s see what we can do as a community.”

Money raised from the event will go toward services and equipment to families dealing with neuromuscular disorders and funding research to find a cure.

For more information, contact Fournier at WLFireforMD@outlook.com.

