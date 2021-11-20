Downtown WilliamsLake winter lights a go, just no parade

The BIA is also hosting a window decorating contest in the downtown area in Dec. 4

The Christmas season will be kicked off by Downtown Williams Lake BIA with a winter lights event Saturday, Dec. 4, for the entire community.

“We had to be creative because we cannot have a parade,” said executive director Sherry Yonkman of what is planned.

Yonkman said some downtown businesses will feature activities from 1 to 4 p.m. and afterwards the BIA will host carolling and a tree lighting in the parking lot at Oliver Street and Third Avenue.

There will be free hot chocolate, coffee and cookies and the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy will have a story walk set up there.

While the refreshments are free, Yonkman encouraged the public to consider bringing donations of non-perishable food items for the Women’s Contact Society’s food shelf for women in need.

Donations are also encouraged for The Giving Tree which include warm winter hats, gloves, scarves, mittens and neck warmers.

Leading up to Dec. 4, the BIA is hosting a window decorating contest with the theme being “Fairy tale Christmas.”

Any downtown businesses wanting to participate are asked to register on the BIA website so Yonkman knows where to send her window decorating contest judges

The judging will go from Plaid Friday, Nov. 26, until Saturday, Dec. 4.

There will be a grand prize of $500 for the best overall decorated window that will go toward a staff meal or catering from a downtown restaurant of the winner’s choice.

Additional prizes will be awarded for best traditional fairy tale Christmas, best modern fairy tale Christmas and best re-purposed or recycled fairy tale Christmas.

Prizes include gift certificates for Christmas baking from Taylor Made Cakes and Sweets and from Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual.

Yonkman said the BIA has also created a coupon book with 16 businesses and one organization participating.

Once the coupon books are available they will be good to use until Dec. 24, and with each purchase a customer can enter a draw to win a $500-shopping spree at any one of the businesses participating in the coupon book program.

READ MORE: Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk kick-off a success



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake