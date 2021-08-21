Artist Dwayne Davis prepares to paint a likeness of actor Clint Eastwood. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk kick-off a success

32 artists, 31 venues, Art Walk goes until Sept. 8, 2021

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk kicked off Saturday, Aug. 14, with a parking lot party at the corner of Oliver Street and Third Avenue.

The event included opportunities to make chalk art, candy art, white board drawings and enter a colouring contest, purchase cotton candy from Brown’s Sugar or food from Mint and Lime Catering and pick up Art Walk booklets.

“This is my first art walk,” said Keegan Follack whose pieces are being exhibited at Mint and Lime Catering. “I could not be more excited to be part of the art walk but of the art walk community.”

After graduating from high school in Williams Lake, Follack moved away for 10 years.

“I moved back because of all the craziness and now I wouldn’t be anywhere else. The things I didn’t see when I was younger are the things that I appreciate now.”

Mayor Walt Cobb attended the opening and received an official art walk T-shirt.

“This is an annual event and I think it draws our community together and for one thing shows us the talent we have here in Williams Lake,” Cobb said.

Events coordinator Leslie Mahar said Art Walk runs until Sept. 8, 2021.

Booklets are available at the Downtown Williams Lake office, Tourism Discovery Centre, the Station House Gallery all 31 venues.

Williams Lake Art Walk to feature 32 artists at 31 locations


Mallory McDemott, 3, and her grandmother Crystal McDermott do some chalk drawing together during the Art Walk parking lot party. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sam Deaton, 5, visits the candy art booth but decides to snack on the candy instead. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Micah Carter, 2, prepares to do some colouring. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Gavin Brown (left), 14, and his dad, Bruce Brown of Brown’s Sugar, serve up cotton candy during the Art Walk parking lot kick-off. See page 18 for more. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk artist Keegan Follack makes up a sign for the Art Walk parking lot party. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

