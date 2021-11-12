Deni House residents to benefit from hospital foundation donations, auction

Cindy Watt, left, and Rick Nelson, right, with the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation accept a donation in the amount of $2,000 from Karl and Reta Seibert. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation is gearing up for its annual auction and donation drive.

The auction will be held virtually between Nov. 21 and Dec. 6 on the foundation’s Facebook page with proceeds going toward replacing an outdoor patio on the west side of Deni House.

“It’s condemned and it needs replacing,” said foundation member Tammy Tugnum of the structure.

“Earlier this year we committed to doing that and the focus of the project has expanded and it looks like we are going to replace the balance of the decking in its entirety. To only replace a portion of it would be like putting a band-aid on the problem.”

Durfeld Log Homes has developed a design for the proposed build and the foundation is awaiting final approval from the engineer at Cariboo Memorial Hospital, Tugnum said, noting the project cost will be in excess of $70,000.

Donations of auction items and cash have already been coming in and Tugnum said foundation members are soliciting more and if anyone wants to donate to contact one of the foundation members.

Some of the auction items include an autographed Montreal Canadiens Carey Price jersey donated by Caribou Ski Source For Sports. There is also an easy chair from City Furniture, two large camping packages from Chemo RV and a weekend stay at Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa in Vernon.

“The business community just totally blows us away with how generous and kind they are,” she said, noting jointly with the Cariboo Regional Hospital District the foundation has purchased in excess of $3 million worth of equipment for the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the board, she said everyone appreciates the support from the community.

“Without our local business community and individuals we wouldn’t be able to make the auction happen. We just wouldn’t.”

Tugnum said because of the planned expansion of Cariboo Memorial Hospital, slated to begin in spring of 2022, the foundation decided to focus on the Deni House patio upgrade for this year.

“It will make an area that was a single season use and turn it into a three season area for the people who live and visit in Deni House.”

When a new administrator starts working at the hospital, the foundation will review an equipment list with the administrator that will be needed for the new building.

“We like to choose projects that are $100,000 and larger and can move on to working on those over the next couple of years,” Tugnum said. “It will be a few years before that new section is open.”

Normally the auction would coincide with a gala, but due to COVID-19 that aspect is cancelled for the second year in a row.

“We are really sad we cannot have our gala because people are really ready for a break,” Tugnum said. “Unfortunately with things being the way they are right now I just don’t think the risks outweigh the benefits. We have booked the band for next year and are eternal optimists.”

