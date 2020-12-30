Williams Lake residents open their hearts, wallets for Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation

So far, the gala has raised $92,721 through an online silent auction and donations

Re/Max Williams Lake Realty donated $7,175 this holiday season to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation (CMHF). Pictured are Pauline Smith (from left) and Court Smith who presented the cheque to Joy Hennig, Tammy Tugnum and Rick Nelson of the CMHF. Contributing realtors included Lynda Colgate, Dana Lynn Favel, George Best, Ryan Best, Geordie Moore, Lauren Moore, Marian Gibb, Kevin Brown, Pauline Smith and Court Smith. (Photo submitted)

Despite the challenges of COVID-19 this year, the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation (CMHF) virtual gala has raised more than $90,000 for medical equipment purchases at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“Overall we had a very successful virtual gala,” noted CMHF secretary/treasurer and board member, Tammy Tugnum. “And the donations keep coming in.”

So far, the gala has raised $92,721 through an online silent auction and donations.

Tugnum said all funds will be used in partnership with the Cariboo Regional Hospital District to purchase equipment for Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Woodland Jewellers’ annual ring raffle raised $10,000 while Re/Max Williams Lake Realty also contributed a sizable donation.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooHealth