Craft Beer festival returns to Williams Lake

Thompson Rivers University’s gymnasium was transformed on Feb. 11 for the return of the Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival.
The fundraiser event brought craft beer producers from all over the region, including Prince George, Smithers, Quesnel, Kamloops and Vancouver.
Helping to raise funds in support of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, the event was also supported by a variety of volunteer organizations, including the Lions Club, Rustlers Rugby Club and the Citizens on Patrol.
There was a silent auction, sampling booths from 18 breweries and cideries, and catered snacks circulating throughout the space, which looked great with backdrops and white lights.
The event went from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with an after-party at Fox Mountain Brewing.
A shuttle bus offered rides home for attendees, though it did become backed up towards the end and many walked to their next destination, in the relatively warm winter temperatures.
The event has been a successful way to raise funds for the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre for six years, netting over $100,000 before this year’s event.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.