Craft Beer festival returns to Williams Lake

Strathcona Beer Company’s Adrian McInnes and Nick Nazarac were serving at a booth at the Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival on Feb. 11, 2023 at Thompson Rivers University. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Paul Wallin showing his best “Magnum” face, as Derek Zoolander, and Graham Fulton, in Oktoberfest garb, at the Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival on Feb. 11, 2023 at Thompson Rivers University. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Patrons Alyse Grant and Nicki Lewis were stepping up to the Smithers Brewing Company booth hosted by Adin Bennet and Dave Hughes at the Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival on Feb. 11, 2023 at Thompson Rivers University. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Lions Club volunteers Wilf Goerwell, from left, Dwayne Eastman, and Chris Hornby were taking coats for attendees at the Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival on Feb. 11, 2023 at Thompson Rivers University. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Thompson Rivers University’s gymnasium was transformed on Feb. 11 for the return of the Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival.

The fundraiser event brought craft beer producers from all over the region, including Prince George, Smithers, Quesnel, Kamloops and Vancouver.

Helping to raise funds in support of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, the event was also supported by a variety of volunteer organizations, including the Lions Club, Rustlers Rugby Club and the Citizens on Patrol.

There was a silent auction, sampling booths from 18 breweries and cideries, and catered snacks circulating throughout the space, which looked great with backdrops and white lights.

The event went from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with an after-party at Fox Mountain Brewing.

A shuttle bus offered rides home for attendees, though it did become backed up towards the end and many walked to their next destination, in the relatively warm winter temperatures.

The event has been a successful way to raise funds for the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre for six years, netting over $100,000 before this year’s event.

Read more: Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival back for 2023

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerWilliams Lake