Committee Chair Chad Matthies (from left) presenting the Fan Favourite award to Blaine Estby & Cam McKeigan of Smithers Brewing during the 2020 Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival. (Cordell Wiebe photo)

Committee Chair Chad Matthies (from left) presenting the Fan Favourite award to Blaine Estby & Cam McKeigan of Smithers Brewing during the 2020 Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival. (Cordell Wiebe photo)

Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival back for 2023

Craft beer ad cider sampling event will be back at Thompson Rivers University

The Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival is back for 2023 at Thompson Rivers University on Feb. 11.

A fundraiser for the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre (CCCDC), this year’s event will return to the lakecity to provide a night of sampling craft beer and ciders from around the province, snacking and socializing. Over 18 breweries and cideries from across the province will be bringing samples of their products for patrons to taste. Attendees can then vote on their favourite, with the fan favourite taking home a Fan Favourite trophy.

Doors open at 5 p.m and it goes until 9 p.m., with free rides home within the city provided free of charge as well.

Organized and run by volunteers, the event has helped to raise over $100,000 over the years to help fund the CCCDC.

Tickets to the 19+ event are $100 and there are still some available at Croft’s Brewing at 955 Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake.

Organizers of this year’s event are also looking for more volunteers for serving food, pouring and general help. The group is also looking for organizing committee members for future festivals.

For more information go to: http://www.williamslakecraftbeerfestival.com/

Read more: Sixth annual Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival a night of fun


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Craft beerWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake figure skater completes a first for local club

Just Posted

Committee Chair Chad Matthies (from left) presenting the Fan Favourite award to Blaine Estby & Cam McKeigan of Smithers Brewing during the 2020 Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival. (Cordell Wiebe photo)
Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival back for 2023

The father of Carl Schooner Jr speaks at a press conference in Williams Lake Jan. 12, appealing for information regarding his disappearance. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: ‘This is a parent’s worst nightmare’; father of missing Bella Coola man

Al Campsall takes aim at an Indoor 3D shoot in Quesnel. (Ronan ODoherty photo)
Archery opportunities in Williams Lake coming up

During a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Williams Lake, Carl Schooner Sr., his wife Charlene and his sister Vernice Cloutier hold up a sign asking the public’s help in finding his son Carl Schooner Jr. last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Missing Bella Coola man focus of press conference at Williams Lake city hall Thursday, Jan. 12