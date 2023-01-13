Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival back for 2023

Committee Chair Chad Matthies (from left) presenting the Fan Favourite award to Blaine Estby & Cam McKeigan of Smithers Brewing during the 2020 Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival. (Cordell Wiebe photo)

The Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival is back for 2023 at Thompson Rivers University on Feb. 11.

A fundraiser for the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre (CCCDC), this year’s event will return to the lakecity to provide a night of sampling craft beer and ciders from around the province, snacking and socializing. Over 18 breweries and cideries from across the province will be bringing samples of their products for patrons to taste. Attendees can then vote on their favourite, with the fan favourite taking home a Fan Favourite trophy.

Doors open at 5 p.m and it goes until 9 p.m., with free rides home within the city provided free of charge as well.

Organized and run by volunteers, the event has helped to raise over $100,000 over the years to help fund the CCCDC.

Tickets to the 19+ event are $100 and there are still some available at Croft’s Brewing at 955 Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake.

Organizers of this year’s event are also looking for more volunteers for serving food, pouring and general help. The group is also looking for organizing committee members for future festivals.

For more information go to: http://www.williamslakecraftbeerfestival.com/

