The Incredible Hulk (aka Matthias Westwick) and Winnie the Pooh (aka Annaka Westwick) were part of the team Disney Gone Bad, who came out on Friday night to Bowl for Kids’ Sake in 2022. The popular fundraiser takes place March 31 and April 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Weekend events in and around Williams Lake

There is an array of activities to choose from

Several events are planned this weekend in the Williams Lake area.

Bowling for Kids Sake

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake will host its popular Bowling for Kids Sake fundraiser Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. The theme is animals on the loose with all proceeds going toward the BBBS programming.

Visioning workshop

Arts on the Fly Festival Society is hosting a community event at the Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre on Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

There will be astrological energy reading by Jenny Noble, symbols and the psyche with guided meditation by Leah Martin and a vision board event with all materials provided. Register at The Guitar Seller or email aotf.treasurer@gmail.com.

Slush Cup

Costumes are encouraged for the Slush Cup taking place Sunday, April 2 at Mount Timothy Recreation Resort.

The event gets underway after lunch. People can register at the hill before 1 p.m. Skiers or snowboarders welcome. Minors must have guardian consent.

Parade of Choirs

On Sunday, April 2, choirs from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House will sing to help raise funds for Hough Memorial Cancer Society.

The concert takes place a Cariboo Bethel Church on Western Avenue, doors open at 1:30 p.m. Concert at 2 p.m. Admission is by donation.

READ MORE: Parade of Choirs events back in Williams Lake in April

Petting Zoo

While it isn’t taking place this weekend, you may want to mark your calendars for a petting zoo being hosted by the Rose-Lake Miocene 4-H Club on Saturday, April 8 at the Miocene Community Centre, 3511 Horsefly Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome, admission by donation. Meet some furry and fuzzy friends, plus enjoy a bunny photo booth, cake walk, face painting, raffle and concession.


