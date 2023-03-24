Parade of Choirs events back in Williams Lake in April

Quintet Plus performs Canadian Pacific at the last Parade of Choirs in 2020. (Tribune file photo)

By Mary Telfer

Special to the Tribune

The Parade of Choirs, with additional friends, is coming back for your enjoyment.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, April 2 at Cariboo Bethel Church on Western Avenue. This is a fundraiser for Hough Memorial Cancer Society where the following groups bring us together in music in a great act of donation for our musical enjoyment.

The groups preforming this year are: Quintet Plus, Cariboo Gold Dance Band, Uke Salute, AkaBella from Quesnel and Electica Choir from 100 Mile House.

Hough Memorial Cancer Society members will welcome you at the door and have an information table set up. Admission is by donation and all monies will go towards purchase of early cancer detection equipment for Cariboo Memorial Hospital. This money stays in Williams Lake and hopefully makes less travel requirements for people needing cancer care.

Everyone, young and old, is welcome to come enjoy old favourites and new songs sung by people you know. Come and enjoy.

