The donation will be put toward cancer detecting equipment for the hospital

Hough Memorial Cancer Society members Mary Telfer, Audrey Hyde, Verla Atchinson and Lynn Roberts accept a donation of $2,000 recently from Kurt Holley of Coastal Pacific Equipment. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Hough Memorial Cancer Society volunteers accepted a $2,000 donation recently from Coastal Pacific Equipment in Williams Lake.

The donation will go toward the society’s cause, which is to provide medical equipment for Cariboo Memorial Hospital for early cancer detection.

Since 1972, the society has raised more than $3 million.

