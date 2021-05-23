Wayne Novakowski (from left), Al Novakowski, Martha Novakowski, Karen Benisch, Kim Skuratow, Kaytlin Skuratow and Jaxon Skuratow stand with a memorial planter dedicated to longtime Rotarian Ed Novakowski. (Angie Mindus photo)

Rotarian remembered during senior’s lunch

“What a wonderful tribute to our dad. The planter is a great reminder of how dedicated dad was.”

Friends and family honoured the memory of longtime Rotarian Ed Novakowski just before the start of the Old Fashioned Drive-In Lunch at the Williams Lake Senior’s Activity Centre Friday, May 14.

“Ed was one of the reasons I joined Rotary,” said president Mike Austin, who worked along side Ed at Stampede breakfasts prior to joining the Rotary Club of Williams Lake.

“The dedication and giving that Ed displayed moved me to do better.”

Austin went on to thank Ed’s wife, Martha, who was in attendance with her family, for all her dedication to Rotary and the community over the years and her support toward Ed and working alongside him.

As Ed’s family stood by, Austin then unveiled a cement planter box situated just outside the Seniors Activity Centre in memory of Ed.

“Ed was a member of Rotary for 40 years and his contagious smile and caring heart will always be missed. Thank you for allowing Ed to be a part of our family, as well.”

Mayor Walt Cobb also spoke kind words of Ed.

“This is the least we could do, under COVID we are restricted. We wanted to do more because of Ed’s commitment to the community, but this is well-deserved.”

Fellow Rotarian John Hack was emotional when he spoke of Ed, who he said went above and beyond for his community, and was the epitome of Rotary’s motto of service above self.

“I really miss him.”

READ MORE: Old Fashioned Drive In Lunch on menu at seniors centre

Ed’s family said they appreciated the kind words about Ed, who passed away earlier this year.

“What a wonderful tribute to our dad. The planter is a great reminder of how dedicated dad was to Rotary and to the community. Thank you to the Williams Lake Rotary Club for donating the planter and to the seniors centre for organizing the event today,” the family said to the Tribune. “The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming and we are so proud of our dad and the contributions he made as a Rotarian and member of the senior centre.”

Following the presentation, volunteers from the Seniors Activity Centre and Rotary served up an old fashioned drive-in lunch, featuring a car hop service.

The event builds on the success of several COVID-safe, drive-thru events held by the OAPO at the SAC since the beginning of the pandemic.

 


It was a busy day Friday down at the Seniors Activity Centre. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake Rotary Club members Ed Novakowski (left) and Bob Macnair joined other Rotarians in holding down the canopy over their hamburger stand at Performances in the Park Thursday evening when high winds, lightning and rain roared into Boitanio Park at about 6:45 p.m. sending viewers racing for cover. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo) Williams Lake Rotary Club members Ed Novakowski (left) and Bob Macnair joined other Rotarians in holding down the canopy over their hamburger stand at Performances in the Park Thursday evening when high winds, lightning and rain roared into Boitanio Park at about 6:45 p.m. sending viewers racing for cover. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Rotarian remembered during senior's lunch

