City Birthday Tea postponed due to health and safety concerns

Attendees of the City of Williams Lake’s 90th Birthday Tea laugh in the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin as people share life stories from growing up in or coming to the lakecity. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin has announced the postponement of the City of Williams Lake’s 91st Birthday Tea.

This decision comes following recent health advisories surrounding COVID-19 from the government. Currently, governments around the world are advising against large public gatherings, especially those over 250.

In a statement, the museum’s marketing & promotion coordinator Davana Mahon apologized for the inconvenience or disappointment this decision may cause.

“We must prioritize the health and safety of our community,” Mahon said.

Mahon said the museum will notify the public when a new date has been set for the City’s birthday celebrations. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, March 16 at noon while the City’s birthday itself is March 15.

