Mary Telfer and other members of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin are pleased to be inviting the whole community out to the annual City of Williams Lake Birthday Tea on March 16 celebrating Williams Lake’s 91st birthday. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake birthday tea on Monday, March 16

First started in 1996, this event is put on each year to recognize the ‘birthday’ of Williams Lake

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is once more inviting the community out to the Tourism Discovery Centre to attend the annual City of Williams Lake birthday tea on Monday, March 16.

First started in 1996, this event is put on each year to recognize the ‘birthday’ of Williams Lake, which takes places on March 15 each year. The museum staff will offer tea, coffee, cakes and some light entertainment to those who come out along with a chance to socialize and explore the museum.

This event is something the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society director Mary Telfer looks forward to helping to organize each year for Williams Lake. Telfer has been volunteering with the museum for the last 15 years now and said she just enjoys helping out where she can. In recent weeks, she said volunteers and museum staff have been unpacking more artifacts for display to enhance the exhibits the museum provides to better answer the questions of visitors who pass through the TDC.

Read More: Williams Lake celebrates its 90th birthday

“A birthday is always important to mark but the City’s birthday is pretty important because it was a long struggle before it finally became a city,” Telfer said. “We are a growing community and that’s why we have the birthday tea, to bring (the City) to everybody’s thoughts.”

Telfer said that this year Williams Lake is turning 91 and, in addition to the usual festivities, they will be bringing back the open mic they did at least year’s tea where attendees were invited to stand up, introduce themselves, tell everyone how long they or their family have been in Williams Lake and share a favourite memory from that time. She’s hoping that Mayor Walt Cobb and MP Todd Doherty will be able to attend and give a speech and that Frank Gleeson, the cowboy poet, will have another poem written for the occasion.

This year the party is being held the day after the birthday, as the TDC is not open on Sundays during winter. The event begins at noon with an appearance by Williams Lake Willy to greet guests with the cake’s cutting scheduled for around 12:30 p.m. Telfer said she encourages anyone who wants to both celebrate Williams Lake’s history and learn about it to come to the museum next Monday and attend the party.

She remarked that in 2029 the City of Williams Lake is going to have to plan a big party to celebrate the Centenary of the community.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Attendees of the city of Williams Lake 90th Birthday Tea laugh in the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin as people share life stories from growing up in or coming to the lakecity. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

Just Posted

City of Williams Lake birthday tea on Monday, March 16

First started in 1996, this event is put on each year to recognize the ‘birthday’ of Williams Lake

Powder Kings reflect on spectacular season as annual family fun day set to go Saturday

“We usually get about 100 people there, so it’s a lot of fun for the entire family.”

BC Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

If never hurts to play it safe, especially if people in your family have underlying health issues: Chief

Williams Lake bantam provincials cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

This will include the BC Bantam Tier 2 Championships, which were slated to begin with games Sunday

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

Most Read