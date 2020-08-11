Central Cariboo Search and Rescue recruiting new members

Anyone interested in learning more is invited to an upcoming open house

CCSAR will be hosting an open house on Saturday, Aug. 15 and is recruiting new members for both its auto extrication and land search and rescue teams. (Deborah Bortolussi photo)

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue will be hosting an open house outside its hall at 1110 Mackenzie Avenue North this weekend in hopes of recruiting new volunteers for both its auto extrication and land search and rescue teams.

The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Inviting the public to attend and learn what it means to be a member, communications spokesperson Debra Bortolussi described CCSAR as a good fit for people who are passionate about helping others and wanting to give back to the community in an extraordinary way.

“Bring your family, or a friend, and see what makes being a volunteer with Search and Rescue so incredible,” she said.

Crew members will be displaying tools, rescue equipment, rope system and more during the open house.

“Have your questions answered, and your interest piqued,” she added.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place as CCSAR takes the health of its members and others in the community very seriously, Bortolussi said.

The majority of the event will be held outside in front of the CCSAR hall for optimal space, and air flow.

What does the auto extrication team do?

The AutoEx team responds regionally to Motor Vehicle Incidents, for subject extraction. This team utilizes training such as; motor vehicle safety, rope rescue, emergency vehicle driving and tool usage (including the infamous ‘Jaws of Life”).*

What does the Land Search and Rescue team do?

The LandSAR team responds to calls for help regionally, and provincially. The LandSAR team is a part of the BC Search and Rescue Association and utilizes training such as: ground searching, UTV and ATVs, snowmobiles, tracking, rope rescue, flat ice rescue, swift water rescue, helicopters and more.

Read more: CCSAR, arborist, rescue hang glider from tree north of Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and RescueWilliams Lake