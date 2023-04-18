Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society musicians take to the stage

The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society performs to a sold out crowd, opening for Cod Gone wild April 16 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society opened up for Cod Gone Wild at a Sunday matinee performance in Williams Lake April 16.

Young musicians were led by Ingrid Johnston through a set of mostly new pieces, in front of a sold out crowd.

With a large group of youth fiddlers up front, the group also had the support of multiple other instruments in the back, from guitars to piano to accordion.

Johnston said the group tried to go to Newfoundland last year but there were no rental vehicles available and they had to change their plans. The group is currently fundraising to head to Nova Scotia this year. Musicians from Halifax will be coming in exchange to visit Williams Lake during the 2023 Williams Lake Stampede.

Cod Gone Wild, the headline act from Vancouver, donated $5 from each ticket sold to support the local youth fiddlers.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society welcomes new musicians of all kinds to the group and Johnston said they will be starting fresh in September if anyone is interested in enrolling.

