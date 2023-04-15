Williams Lake Meals on Wheels Society needs volunteer drivers

Meals on Wheels volunteer driver Frank Kirby. (Marieke Moore photo) Volunteer driver Ros Giles gets ready to deliver Meals on Wheels. (Marieke Moore photo)

Meals on Wheels, a community service program, has been really busy over the winter months – an indication of the growing need for the service in Williams Lake.

Assisting seniors, patients who are released early from hospital, or people with short- or long-term health problems due to illness or injury are being served by volunteers from the community.

Supported by a small operating grant from Interior Health, the program highly depends on donations from local service clubs, other non-profit organizations and private donations. The current price per meal is $5.50 and the organization hopes to lower it in the future if possible.

Mareike Moore took over the position of coordinator in January 2022 and after a year on the job, it is obvious to her how much this service is needed. In fact, last month, she had to create a waiting list for clients since the Cariboo Memorial Hospital that prepares the meals, reached capacity with preparing an all-time high of 60 meals per one delivery day just for Meals on Wheels.

The meals are delivered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. by wonderful volunteers.

“I cannot say enough about our volunteer drivers who spend their time delivering the meals, taking time to talk with our clients and really are making a difference in other peoples’ lives” says Moore, who also delivered meals for several months herself last year to get a good understanding of what it is about.

“You get to meet clients from all walks of life and build a relationship with them. Sometimes the drivers’ visits are their highlights of the week because they don’t get any other visitors and often feel lonely.”

The Meals on Wheels Society of Williams Lake is having an annual general meeting on April 25, 2023 at the Seniors Activity Centre at 7 p.m. and hoping to see some new faces to join.

New people bring new ideas and the board of directors is looking to fill several positions this year: president, secretary, treasurer and several director positions.

Moore is also looking for more volunteer drivers who help support the growing demand for meals.

“If you have an hour or two on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays and want to help people in your community, this is a great way to do it,” said Moore. “It is easy, fun and you get to meet wonderful clients.”

To get in contact with Meals on Wheels, please contact Mareike at 250-398-8846 or send an email to mealsonwheels.wl@gmail.com.

