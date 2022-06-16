Bugs and birds all part of learning at Scout Island

Scout Island Nature Centre staff have been busy taking children out to learn about bugs, birds, amphibians, and the marsh. (Scout Island Nature Centre photo)

By Sue Hemphill

Special to the Tribune

Scout Island has welcomed the weather of a new season and the energy of this year’s summer staff.

Three university students have recently started working at the Nature House, Amélie Hornburg, Sydney Miller, and Adrien Zimmerman. The three students come from different parts of the province, but all share a passion for science, learning and nature. Joining the summer staff at the Nature House is Sam Howatt, a UBC teaching student enjoying community field experience as a part of her teaching program. A high school student, Spencer Watson is also job shadowing at the Nature House. This group of summer staff is led by Martin Kruus, the Nature Education Coordinator at Scout Island.

Staff have been busy taking children out to learn about bugs, birds, amphibians, and the marsh. Classes have also come to release chinook fry to swim down the Williams Lake River and on to the ocean. This is part of the Stream to Sea Program sponsored by Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Students raised the eggs through to the fry stage learning about the life cycle and habitat needs of salmon.

Did you know Canada celebrates its oceans during the first weeks of June? Scout Island has a bit of the ocean in a tank and will join the celebration June 16 at 7 p.m. Families will get a chance to look at the ocean, without leaving Williams Lake. Activities will include seeing and touching live ocean creatures and carrying a chinook fry to the water for release.

This summer, Nature Fun and Art in Nature Programs will be available for ages four to 13 starting the week of July 11 . Because we keep numbers low, this is an opportunity for children to explore at their own pace with thoughtful mentors.

You can find more information about these programs on the Scout Island Facebook or Instagram pages or email scoutisland@shaw.ca or 250-398-8532.

