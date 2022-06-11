Volunteers sit outside a bat roost site as part of one of the bat counts which take place in the spring across the province to help monitor bat populations. (Black Press Media file photo)

Volunteers sit outside a bat roost site as part of one of the bat counts which take place in the spring across the province to help monitor bat populations. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bat counts begin in Cariboo region this month

The BC Bat Count Program helps monitor the population of a key species at risk

Spring is here, with rain, flowers, insects, and – bats.

B.C. bats are now returning to summer roost sites after winter hibernation.

One of our more familiar species found locally in buildings and bat boxes is the Little Brown Myotis.

Like all B.C. bats, the Little Brown Myotis is an essential part of our ecology, consuming many insect pests each night.

Unfortunately, the Little Brown Myotis is now endangered in Canada.

In fact, bats in B.C. suffer from many threats, and almost half of our 15 species are classified as “at-risk”.

Read more: B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: BC Community Bat Program

A simple way to support bats is to participate in the B.C. Annual Bat Count which takes place in June.

The BC Community Bat Program is requesting colony reports and volunteer assistance for this citizen-science initiative that encourages residents to count bats at local roost sites.

The BC Annual Bat Count is easy, fun, and safe, not to mention vital for monitoring bat populations.

“The counts are a wonderful way for people to get outside, learn about bats, and be involved in collecting important scientific information,” said Martin Kruus, coordinator of the Cariboo Community Bat Program.

Volunteers wait outside a known roost site, such as a bat-box, barn, or attic, and count bats as they fly out at twilight.

Find more information at https://bcbats.ca/get-involved/counting-bats/.

The count data helps biologists understand bat distribution and monitor for impacts of the devastating bat disease called white-nose syndrome.

White-nose syndrome is an introduced fungal disease, fatal for bats but not for other animals or humans.

Not yet found in B.C., the disease continues to spread in Washington State. Results from the Bat Count may help prioritize areas in B.C. for research into treatment options and recovery actions.

Funded by the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C., the Habitat Stewardship Program, and with support of the B.C. Conservation Foundation and the Province of B.C., the BC Community Bat Program provides information for people dealing with bat issues on their property or who have questions about how to attract bats. T

o find out more about bat counts or white-nose syndrome, to report a dead bat, or to get advice on managing bats in buildings, visit www.bcbats.ca or call 1-855-9BC-BATS.

Read more: Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooEndangered SpeciesQuesnelScienceWilliams Lake

Previous story
Hoop Dance workshop at Lake City Secondary – Columeetza campus in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Volunteers sit outside a bat roost site as part of one of the bat counts which take place in the spring across the province to help monitor bat populations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bat counts begin in Cariboo region this month

Adrian Kries, on left, and Esther Kries enjoyed participating in a Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering club event held on May 25 at the Alex Fraser Research Forest. (Bryant Race photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering club event orients newcomers to sport

Kyrann Wycotte, in centre, a student from Marie Sharpe was helping demonstrate different hoop dance moves for a Grade 7 class at Lake City Secondary School - Columneetza campus. Francis Johnson was teaching the final in a series of three workshops for the group on May 27. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Hoop Dance workshop at Lake City Secondary – Columeetza campus in Williams Lake

The Station House Gallery in Williams Lake was broken into on May 31, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Donations for Ukraine, Celebration of Life stolen in Williams Lake art gallery break in