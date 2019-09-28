3 Year Old Round Up ropes in dozens of lakecity families

The Gibraltar Room was full of happy children and their parents Saturday morning for the annual 3 Year Old Round Up.
This fun information fair mixed with activities is held every year to connect young families with local child related services and provide an informal check up on their developmental progress. Organized by SD27, it’s an event many look forward to for the fun activities and the important information.
Read More: 3 Year Old Round Up on this Saturday
All told dozens of families were browsing the handful of vendors, with three-year-olds running around happily underfoot. Overall, it’s safe to say the young families of the lakecity are once again well informed and happy at the end of this round up.
patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter