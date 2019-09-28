3 Year Old Round Up ropes in dozens of lakecity families

Rob Manarin (from left) smiles with his twin children Clark Manarin and Makenna Manarin as they make their own t-shirts at the 3 Year Old Round Up in the Gibraltar Room. Patrick Davies photo.
Josquin Angers smiles with his father JP Cote-Angers who moved to Williams Lake a year ago from Quebec. Patrick Davies photo.
Dirt bike fan Parker Hama perches atop his bike with his dirt biking goggles on at the 2019 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo.
LeRae Haynes performs for children at the 3 Year Old Roun Up. Patrick Davies photo
Finley Cofre and Emma Kriek play with coloured plastic and light at the 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo.
Nina Kriek and Finrey Cofre try their hand at musical instruments during the 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo
Leah Nikolaisen pulls the reigns on a hobby horse at the 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo.
Levi Hale crawls amidst a fun obstacle course at the 3 Year Old Round Up in the Gibraltar Room. Patrick Davies photo.
Victoria Gossen rides atop a pig while playing around at the 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo.

The Gibraltar Room was full of happy children and their parents Saturday morning for the annual 3 Year Old Round Up.

This fun information fair mixed with activities is held every year to connect young families with local child related services and provide an informal check up on their developmental progress. Organized by SD27, it’s an event many look forward to for the fun activities and the important information.

Read More: 3 Year Old Round Up on this Saturday

All told dozens of families were browsing the handful of vendors, with three-year-olds running around happily underfoot. Overall, it’s safe to say the young families of the lakecity are once again well informed and happy at the end of this round up.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous woman is the TNG’s new executive director

Just Posted

Indigenous woman is the TNG’s new executive director

Jenny Philbrick has roots in both Tl’etinqox First Nation and T’exelcemc (Williams Lake Indian Band)

Potato House AGM a naughty and nautical good time

The timbers of the Potato House shivered as the pirate-themed ninth annual general meeting occurred

Delay to take on Canada’s strongest men Oct. 5

“I’ll definitely make them work a little bit.”

Take Back the Night 2019 tries a more community-based approach

The annual Take Back the Night march tried something new by hosting a community get together

Community Arts Council of Williams Lake seeking new president

CACWL president Marg Evans to resign after six years

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

British Home Children: B.C. women reflect on shameful period in Canadian history

Descendants of British Home Children tell their stories 150 years after it all began

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Most Read