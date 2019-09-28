3 Year Old Round Up ropes in dozens of lakecity families

Rob Manarin (from left) smiles with his twin children Clark Manarin and Makenna Manarin as they make their own t-shirts at the 3 Year Old Round Up in the Gibraltar Room. Patrick Davies photo. Josquin Angers smiles with his father JP Cote-Angers who moved to Williams Lake a year ago from Quebec. Patrick Davies photo. Dirt bike fan Parker Hama perches atop his bike with his dirt biking goggles on at the 2019 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo. LeRae Haynes performs for children at the 3 Year Old Roun Up. Patrick Davies photo Finley Cofre and Emma Kriek play with coloured plastic and light at the 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo. Nina Kriek and Finrey Cofre try their hand at musical instruments during the 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo Leah Nikolaisen pulls the reigns on a hobby horse at the 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo. Levi Hale crawls amidst a fun obstacle course at the 3 Year Old Round Up in the Gibraltar Room. Patrick Davies photo. Victoria Gossen rides atop a pig while playing around at the 3 Year Old Round Up. Patrick Davies photo.

The Gibraltar Room was full of happy children and their parents Saturday morning for the annual 3 Year Old Round Up.

This fun information fair mixed with activities is held every year to connect young families with local child related services and provide an informal check up on their developmental progress. Organized by SD27, it’s an event many look forward to for the fun activities and the important information.

All told dozens of families were browsing the handful of vendors, with three-year-olds running around happily underfoot. Overall, it’s safe to say the young families of the lakecity are once again well informed and happy at the end of this round up.



