3 Year Old Round Up on this Saturday

Time to corral you three-year-olds and drive them out to the Gibraltar Room this Saturday at 10 a.m. for the annual 3 Year Old Round Up.

Held every year to connect young families with child support services in Williams Lake, the Round Up has many fun games for toddlers to play while their parents collect important information from the vendors. This event attracts dozens of families and is highly encouraged and promoted by many within the city.

This year the event is being organized in part by Beulah Munson, the early years coordinator for SD27, who has been working in the early childhood development field for almost 30 years now. The 3 Year Old Round Up is an important event SD27 helps put on every year, Munson said, as it’s their big “ready, set learn” event in this part of the district.

“It’s a great stopgap as the last time children see a health nurse for immunization shots is 18 months and then theoretically they’re not required to see anyone until kindergarten. We try to gather everyone up at three years of age and put together some developmental information for parents and have lots of fun activities and events happening where kids can try out their skills,” Munson said.

This year these activities will include stick horse races, hop-along animals and other great activities for the children to take part in, Munson said. Parents, meanwhile, will get to peruse booths set up by Pregnancy Outreach, SD27’s Strong Start, Child Care Resource & Referral, Little Moccasins Learning Centre, Interior Health and a dozen or so others.

“It’s a great opportunity for kids to have some exposure to the individuals they may see (later) on a one on one basis,” Munson said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, Munson said, though parents can drop in or out at their leisure during that time frame. Munson encourages all young families with three-year-olds to come on down and have some fun while gathering some useful information.



