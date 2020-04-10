COMMENTARY: Isolation by doctor’s orders

I have a To Do list. One item was to sort through a box of papers collected over the years.

So far so good with my isolation. I was somewhat prepared for it. Icy sidewalks and parking lots kept me from venturing out alone over the winter. I was looking forward to spring and safer footing when my doctor said self-isolate. I could drop dead tomorrow, but prefer not to via coronavirus, so isolation it is.

I have a To Do list. One item was to sort through a box of papers collected over the years. Among them were reports of successful projects that ended when the grants weren’t renewed. There were copies of city studies that are gathering dust somewhere. Kerry Cook council’s environmental study had much community input, but like numerous ideas for the Stampede Grounds (including 1987 plan for a Heritage Park) it didn’t get far. Seems each new council reinvents the wheel rather than revisiting previous plans. We’re going to regret abandoning the greenhouse project, and our economy would be brighter if local politicians had met the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition’s mandate. Mega dollars spent, few jobs to show for it. I shredded most of the papers. The “what ifs “ were depressing.

In other stuff, the hearts in my window are courtesy GGD#2 and GGS#4.

Some big and small businesses have found ways to change gears and produce equipment and services that fight the coronavirus and benefit themselves. Good on them.

The initial toilet paper-buying-binge was probably due to hoarders, but a reason given for current shortages is more people are at home and using their own facilities instead of those at work, school, etc. According to reports, the commercial TP manufacturers don’t do domestic TP. Different product.

Don’t remember who, but a Chilcotin philosopher once commented that sometimes it’s okay to do nothing. For those in isolation, sometime could be now.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

