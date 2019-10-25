Spotlight on small business: Interior Properties

Interior Properties was co-founded as a home-grown business by Susan Colgate and Carol Ann Taphorn

Celebrating five years on Nov. 1, Interior Properties Real Estate offers lakecity residents all their property management, commercial real estate and residential real estate needs.

Co-founded as a home-grown business in 2014 by Susan Colgate and Carol Ann Taphorn, Interior Properties Real Estate has grown to now having 11 licensees offering residential and commercial real estate services, plus an in-house mortgage broker, to Williams Lake, its surrounding areas and Bella Coola.

“Our philosophy is to provide exceptional customers service, create lifelong relationships and provide the best real estate services possible,” said Colgate.

“I’d like to take a moment to thank all my clients, past and present, who have helped build Interior Properties Real Estate as a Williams Lake business.”

Interior Properties Real Estate prides itself on ethics, customer service and an unmatched professionalism, she said.

With a team totalling over 45 years of experience in the real estate business who live, work and play in the community, Interior Properties Real Estate has every market covered.

For more information you can contact Interior Properties Real Estate at 250-398-9889, find them on Facebook or online at interiorproperties.ca or stop by in person at 2-25 South Fourth Ave. in Williams Lake.

