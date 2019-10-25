Susan Colgate of Interior Properties Real Estate. (Photo submitted)

Spotlight on small business: Interior Properties

Interior Properties was co-founded as a home-grown business by Susan Colgate and Carol Ann Taphorn

Celebrating five years on Nov. 1, Interior Properties Real Estate offers lakecity residents all their property management, commercial real estate and residential real estate needs.

Co-founded as a home-grown business in 2014 by Susan Colgate and Carol Ann Taphorn, Interior Properties Real Estate has grown to now having 11 licensees offering residential and commercial real estate services, plus an in-house mortgage broker, to Williams Lake, its surrounding areas and Bella Coola.

Read More: Spotlight on small business: The Mantel

“Our philosophy is to provide exceptional customers service, create lifelong relationships and provide the best real estate services possible,” said Colgate.

“I’d like to take a moment to thank all my clients, past and present, who have helped build Interior Properties Real Estate as a Williams Lake business.”

Interior Properties Real Estate prides itself on ethics, customer service and an unmatched professionalism, she said.

With a team totalling over 45 years of experience in the real estate business who live, work and play in the community, Interior Properties Real Estate has every market covered.

For more information you can contact Interior Properties Real Estate at 250-398-9889, find them on Facebook or online at interiorproperties.ca or stop by in person at 2-25 South Fourth Ave. in Williams Lake.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rogers slashes revenue outlook on quick adoption of unlimited wireless plans

Just Posted

Spotlight on small business: Interior Properties

Interior Properties was co-founded as a home-grown business by Susan Colgate and Carol Ann Taphorn

Poverty simulation experience planned for Williams Lake

Thrive Williams Lake and United Way Thompson Cariboo Nicola invite residents to participate

CMHA invites the community to attend haunted house Halloween night

This event is being organized, once more, by Wayne Lucier

Williams Lake sheriff services increases weapon checks at courthouse

New signage at building entrance reminds possession of weapons within the court area is prohibited

Chilcotin pioneer Veera Bonner passes at 101

Bonner was a rural correspondent for the Williams Lake Tribune

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Most Read