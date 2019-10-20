Spotlight on small business: The Mantel

Approaching their one-year anniversary on March 1, The Mantel owners Allison Levens and Susan Colgate couldn’t be more thrilled with the way their new home decor business has been received by the community.

Offering a wide variety of kitchen, bedding, bath, furniture and home decor products, Levens and Colgate said they wanted to bring something different to the community, but also fill a void to provide unique products to residents that wasn’t available.

“Each time you visit The Mantel you’ll find something new that will surely pique your interest,” Levens says.

“We’ve made a real effort to find products made in B.C. and Canada, and we try our best to bring in products that will appeal to our customers and residents in the Cariboo,” Colgate adds.

READ MORE: Nominations announced for 2019 Business Excellence Awards

Colgate says the staff at The Mantel take pride in providing excellent customer service and when you enter the store you will be greeted by one of its friendly, knowledgable staff. The Mantel also takes pride in providing competitive pricing.

“We put a lot of thought into how we decorate our store, and a lot of customers comment on how warm and homey the store is with the wood and the fireplace — hence, The Mantel,” Levens adds.

To keep up to date with its newest products check out The Mantel’s Facebook page, stop by the store at 1 – 25 Fourth Ave. S, or call The Mantel at 250-392-4469.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.