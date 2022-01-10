Jeremy Koch is one of the team at Oliver & Co. Barristers & Solicitors in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

SPOTLIGHT ON BUSINESS: Williams Lake lawyer returns to practice his trade where he grew up

For Jeremy Koch, helping people through some of the most difficult times of their lives is the most rewarding part of being a lawyer.

“It’s not something I think every profession has to that degree,” Koch said. “You’re really making a difference.”

Koch is the newest lawyer to join the team at Oliver & Co. Barristers and Solicitors, and was born and raised in Williams Lake. Koch returned to the lakecity for the position with the firm and to be close to family.

He has found his niche at Oliver & Co. doing mostly family law at the firm.

“It’s what I enjoy practicing, but there’s also a large need and I found a spot where I can fill some of that need, ” said Koch. “It provides me a very unique opportunity to hear peoples’ stories and to not only be able to listen, but to be able to help them move forward in some very difficult areas of their lives.” He appreciates the chance to work in a small town and be helping small businesses and families, which is different from the work he did during his articling as a student, which is when law students get practical work experience as the final part of their studies.

Koch had articled with a firm in Abbotsford doing a lot of waste management and construction litigation.

Koch did not intend to study law initially but had an inspirational professor during his undergrad in Business Administration who taught two business law classes.

“He was really really good at making law seem interesting and engaging.”

Koch enjoyed the classes and after his planned route of studying finance began to seem less appealing, he thought maybe law might suit his personality.

After a tour in Ottawa showed him how broad the field of law is he was intrigued enough to eventually take the LSAT, an entrance exam people need to take in order to apply for law schools.

After completing the LSAT, he applied to the program at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops where he completed his law degree. Koch can be reached at Oliver & Co.’s office by phone at 250-392-2395.

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
