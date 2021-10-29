Spotlight on Business 2021: Cariboo Orthotics

The team at Cariboo Orthotics is ready to help you

Cariboo Orthotics just celebrated being a small business in downtown Williams Lake for FOUR YEARS! Much has changed since the doors opened October 1st, 2017, but one thing hasn’t: they LOVE what they do and it shows.

“Helping people with foot troubles is no easy feet (haha). Generally, when people are dealing with nagging foot/ankle/lower body pain, it has a negative impact on their mood, on levels of activity, on general health. There is nothing I love more than helping people get back to doing the things they love doing,” said owner and clinician Alicia Spence.

Alicia is grateful for the support from the community over the years and for her employee Olivia, who is the expert in all things bracing and compression. Olivia is on her way to becoming a certified Pedorthist – C. Ped (C) – as well!

Cariboo Orthotics is more than just your go-to spot for things foot and orthotic related. Alicia and Olivia help with other bodily concerns including knee pain, leg length measurements and upper body braces (carpal tunnel, for example).

If you haven’t popped into Cariboo Orthotics before – do it (with a mask on of course)! They are located at 94 First Avenue North (across from the Potato House). Follow their Instagram page: @caribootics for a big October giveaway! You can also reach them at 778-412-9833 or www.caribooorthotics.com for bookings and more information.



